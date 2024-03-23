GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,528 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

