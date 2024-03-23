GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $967.24. The company had a trading volume of 274,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,385. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $955.78 and a 200-day moving average of $875.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

