Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.75

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 76918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

