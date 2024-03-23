Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $151.77. 19,157,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,489,646. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

