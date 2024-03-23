Gregg A. Bresner Acquires 4,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CION Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

