Guggenheim Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $40.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,356 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

