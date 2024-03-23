Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after acquiring an additional 559,623 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 567,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,066. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

