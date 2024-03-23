HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,142 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $339.01. The company had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

