HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,898 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.58. 8,120,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.63.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

