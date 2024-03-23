HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

