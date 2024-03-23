HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

NYSE ACN traded down $7.53 on Friday, hitting $337.50. 5,899,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. The company has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

