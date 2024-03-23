HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

