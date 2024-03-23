HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. 6,801,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

