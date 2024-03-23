HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,647 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

