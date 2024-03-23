HB Wealth Management LLC Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

