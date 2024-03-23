HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.96 and a 200 day moving average of $427.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

