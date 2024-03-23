HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

