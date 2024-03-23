HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $64,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

