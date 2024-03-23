HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,792 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

