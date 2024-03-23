HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,111 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 2,309,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

