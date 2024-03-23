HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $198,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.14. 2,378,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

