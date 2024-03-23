HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,262,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.56. 392,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.