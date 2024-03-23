HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BTBT

Bit Digital Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Shares of BTBT opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.