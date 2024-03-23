Head-To-Head Contrast: Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) vs. Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Otsuka shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Otsuka and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otsuka N/A N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 29.14% 21.02% 17.49%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otsuka N/A N/A N/A $301.82 0.13 Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.93 billion 8.02 $2.31 billion $0.70 27.59

This table compares Otsuka and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka. Otsuka is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chugai Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Otsuka pays an annual dividend of $55.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 145.4%. Chugai Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Otsuka pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chugai Pharmaceutical pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Otsuka and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otsuka 0 0 0 0 N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Otsuka on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices. It also provides clinical testing, medical equipment, food products, cosmetics, functional food products, chemical products, soft drinks, beverages, analytical and measurement instruments, nutritional products, vehicle headlight testers, synthetic resin molded products, paper products, and insecticide and toiletry products. In addition, the company offers IT solution services; adhesive tapes; flaky titanate and compounds; IV solutions; infusion and clinical nutrition products; hydrazine; plant-based food products; reinsurance underwriting services; wine; stable isotopes; food supplements; urinary tract health products; software and services for management of mental healthcare systems; anticancer drugs; terracess; bio-pesticides; dietetic food products; spring and mineral water; and polyolefin foams. Further, it engages in the warehousing and transport, medical device operational management, shared service, environmental health management, and venture capital and incubation businesses; rental of medical devices and related products; purchase and sale of agricultural products; import and export trading business; tuberculosis research and development activities; manufacturing and development of xenotransplantation products; and processing and marketing of functional films, as well as planning, design, production, and construction of ceramic boards and arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, ceramic OT and portraits, and ceramic sign boards; and operation of travel agency, and Hotel Ridge and California Table. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances and collaboration with Roche Group. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.