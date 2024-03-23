Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.16

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.16 and last traded at $168.83, with a volume of 42654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Herc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Herc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

