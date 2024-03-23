Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove Buys 7,297 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove purchased 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,066.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,302,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heritage Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.08.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

