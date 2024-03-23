Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove Buys 7,297 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove purchased 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,066.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,302,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Heritage Global Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.08.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
