Hern Thomas E. O Sells 95,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,609,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Macerich

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MAC

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.