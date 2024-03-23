Hern Thomas E. O Sells 95,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,609,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Macerich Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.33.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Macerich Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Macerich
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.