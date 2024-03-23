Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Trading Up 0.2%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 676,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 235,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.4496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

