Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $62,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.