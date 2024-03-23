Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.60

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Huabao International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
