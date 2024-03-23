Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.