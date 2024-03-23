Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

