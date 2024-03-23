Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $638,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPYG opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

