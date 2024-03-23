Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 300 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

