Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Humacyte Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of HUMA opened at $3.31 on Friday. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HUMA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Humacyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Humacyte by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.