HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

HCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.70.

HCM opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

