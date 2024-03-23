IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

NYSE:MRK opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $313.67 billion, a PE ratio of 884.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

