IceCure Medical’s (ICCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

