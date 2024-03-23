ICON Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $296.62 million and $10.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 985,684,147 coins and its circulating supply is 985,684,327 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

