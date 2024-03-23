Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $31.57

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.57, but opened at $35.75. Immunovant shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 489,383 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Immunovant Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,356,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,273,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

