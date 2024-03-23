Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $50.72 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

