Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,326,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

