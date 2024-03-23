Independent Investors Inc. Has $698,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.