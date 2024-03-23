Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,677,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,095,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $85.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

