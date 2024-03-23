Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,084,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,970,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,376,000.

BBHY opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

