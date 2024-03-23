Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

