Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.