Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

