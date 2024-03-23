Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 113.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 441,158 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 344,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.80.

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

