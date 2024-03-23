Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 1,047 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.13. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

